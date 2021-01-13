After rematch, Burroughs and Taylor ready to focus on Tokyo Games

"I believe this is my time," Taylor said. "I believe I can be the best in the world, I just have to go out and do it. In doing that, you have to win the big ones close, the big ones big, and you have to find a way to do everything in between.

"It's a big match. Really the first big match since I've had since the 2018 World Championships. … We're not in our peak, prime wrestling right now, but when you have two guys of that caliber, you're going to get their best. It was good to go out there and feel that intensity level."

For Burroughs though, it was a chance to prove something to himself.

The former Husker jumped up a weight class and read the bulletin board comments from Taylor fans of how he was going to lose big. Taylor is known for his scoring capability, but even Taylor changed his game plan Wednesday knowing that Burroughs is never truly out of a match.

"I thought I could beat him," Burroughs said. "I still think I can beat him. Irregardless, I went criteria with him when a lot of people thought I would get smashed. If you bet against me tonight, you lost, if you're following the odds.

"It's one of those things at this point doesn't really affect me. I wanted to go up for the challenge and see what I could do."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.