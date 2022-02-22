After earning impressive win, NU's Mikey Labriola named Big Ten wrestler of the week

After knocking off the No. 2-ranked wrestler in his weight division, Nebraska's Mikey Labriola was named Big Ten wrestler of the week Tuesday.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native used a late takedown to seal a 5-4 decision against Iowa's Michael Kemerer in the 174-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Labriola, who is ranked No. 3 nationally by InterMat, improved to 16-2 this season with the victory.

Labriola earns the honor for the second time this season. He got the nod back in December after winning the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Huskers are preparing for the Big Ten Championships, which begin March 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0