After earning impressive win, NU's Mikey Labriola named Big Ten wrestler of the week

  Updated
Nebraska vs. Iowa, 2.20

Nebraska’s 174-pounder Mikey Labriola celebrates his win over Iowa’s Michel Kemerer during Sunday's dual at the Devaney Sports Center.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

After knocking off the No. 2-ranked wrestler in his weight division, Nebraska's Mikey Labriola was named Big Ten wrestler of the week Tuesday.

The Easton, Pennsylvania, native used a late takedown to seal a 5-4 decision against Iowa's Michael Kemerer in the 174-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Labriola, who is ranked No. 3 nationally by InterMat, improved to 16-2 this season with the victory.

Labriola earns the honor for the second time this season. He got the nod back in December after winning the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Huskers are preparing for the Big Ten Championships, which begin March 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Photos: Husker wrestlers clash with powerhouse Hawkeyes at Devaney

The Nebraska wrestling team battled No. 2 Iowa at the Devaney Sports Center on Sunday. Photos by the Journal Star's Jaiden Tripi.

