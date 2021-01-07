After challenging offseason, veteran Husker wrestlers look to flex their muscles in the Big Ten

Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning has seen almost everything in his 21 seasons at the helm of the Huskers. But this past year was anything but a familiar sight.

After Nebraska achieved a school-best second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships last March, the NCAA Championships were abruptly canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes continued through the summer when Manning and his staff were unable to work much with the wrestlers.

"From my other 20 years here, it was a very odd summer because we didn’t have summer bridge or none of the new guys here," Manning said. "Normally we’re around our guys in the summer a lot helping them develop, but we couldn’t really do that because of COVID."

Manning couldn’t work with his team until Aug. 24, when UNL started the fall semester. Even then, practices had to be divided into multiple sessions to accommodate every wrestler due to COVID regulations regarding group gatherings.

That routine continued throughout the fall but not without its challenges. In November, the team finally had to deal with the virus when an outbreak occurred, stopping practices for a couple of weeks. But with that behind them, the whole team finally gathered together for a practice Dec. 26.