After calling Lincoln and Nebraska home for 15-plus years, Jordan Burroughs begins new chapter

"Dear Jordan, I really enjoyed visiting with you the other night! We've signed a few real good guys early, and only have so much scholarship available. But, you are one of the guys we really need to be a part of our program. When I watched you compete last year at the state tournament, I realized you have the ability to a great college wrestler. I believe with the workout (training) partners we have for you to wrestle with every day — that you will be able to challenge for the nat'l championship very early on in your career. I'm looking forward to having you come out here this spring. We have a lot of tough, good kids in our program and it's only a matter of time before we win the Nat'l Championship. Keep working hard and dreaming of being 'a Husker'! ... Take care — Coach Manning."