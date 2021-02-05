A late bloomer in the sport, Nebraska wrestler Christian Lance added a 'hero' moment to list

In most situations, peer pressure makes things worse. With Nebraska wrestler Christian Lance, however, it worked out pretty well.
Lance was a late bloomer in wrestling, picking up the sport in seventh grade after watching a lot of his friends and teammates compete on the mat.
“I played football at the time as well and the guys that I thought were pretty badass all wrestled and I was like, ‘I want to get like those guys,’” Lance said.
It was quite the change for the Lance family as Christian became the first member of his family to take part in wrestling. As a result, he came to his first-ever wrestling practice with less-than-ideal attire.
“I wore skinny jeans and my socks since I didn’t have a pair of wrestling shoes,” Lance said. “I wore skinny jeans and pretty much just got my ass beat the whole practice, but you know, it was fun.”
Attending Nixa High School in Missouri, Lance steadily improved his technique, reaching a high point during his senior season, when he finished 56-1 en route to the Missouri Class 4 state title at 220 pounds. Lance also was named the 2015 Missouri Southwest Wrestler of the Year.
Soon after, Lance was recruited by multiple schools to continue his wrestling career. While some Division I schools came calling, Fort Hays State became an appealing option. Combining a good coaching staff with a secure financial package, Lance became a Tiger.
Lance wrestled three seasons at Fort Hays, going 54-14 and earning a spot in the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships.
“While I was at Fort Hays, I had to learn how to take ownership,” Lance said. “If I wanted to get better, I had to take matters in my own hands, I had to seek out adversity and seek out the people that were going to help me get better.”
After Lance declared to transfer, two schools showed the most interest: Wyoming and Nebraska. The big difference-maker was the competition and how the Huskers being part of the Big Ten Conference would push him to be the best wrestler he could.
“Well, one, I knew he was an extremely hard worker; I knew his character and he’s just a tremendous young man,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning on recruiting Lance. “So, those two things, I was sold because I knew he wasn’t afraid of hard work.”
After an 8-4 record in his first year, Lance split time with graduated wrestler David Jensen last season, accumulating a 10-7 record. Jumping into the starting spot this year, Lance is 3-2 but has won his past three matches.
This past Sunday, however, was special. Lance upset Wisconsin’s No. 6 Trent Hillger in overtime 4-2 to give Nebraska the walk-off win over the Badgers 21-15. More notably, it was the day the Huskers honored late teammate Christian Miller, who died in a car crash in November.
“I was just telling myself it’s time to be the hero,” Lance said, “… To be the guy that no one expects to win the match and still say screw it and do it anyways and to do it for Christian, that was super-cool.
“For sure among my favorite wrestling moments I’ve ever had.”
Lance and the No. 8 Huskers travel to Indiana on Saturday to wrestle the Hoosiers, then Michigan State, starting at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.
Briefly
* Saturday’s matches were originally set to be a quadrangular, but due to COVID-19 complications in its program, Rutgers had to bow out.
* Senior Taylor Venz will sit out Saturday for undisclosed reasons at 184 pounds and will be replaced by freshman Nathan Haas, who beat Minnesota’s Owen Webster 5-2 in his debut earlier this season.
* Nebraska is a combined 12-0 against Indiana and Michigan State since joining the Big Ten, including 12 straight wins over the Hoosiers.