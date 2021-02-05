A late bloomer in the sport, Nebraska wrestler Christian Lance added a 'hero' moment to list

Lance wrestled three seasons at Fort Hays, going 54-14 and earning a spot in the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships.

“While I was at Fort Hays, I had to learn how to take ownership,” Lance said. “If I wanted to get better, I had to take matters in my own hands, I had to seek out adversity and seek out the people that were going to help me get better.”

After Lance declared to transfer, two schools showed the most interest: Wyoming and Nebraska. The big difference-maker was the competition and how the Huskers being part of the Big Ten Conference would push him to be the best wrestler he could.

“Well, one, I knew he was an extremely hard worker; I knew his character and he’s just a tremendous young man,” said Nebraska coach Mark Manning on recruiting Lance. “So, those two things, I was sold because I knew he wasn’t afraid of hard work.”

After an 8-4 record in his first year, Lance split time with graduated wrestler David Jensen last season, accumulating a 10-7 record. Jumping into the starting spot this year, Lance is 3-2 but has won his past three matches.