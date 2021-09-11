A family reunion of sorts will conclude with a busy Sunday at PBA for ex-Huskers Green, Burroughs

James Green came back to Lincoln to wrestle at the Team USA Senior World Wrestling Trials, but he ended up at a family reunion.
Green, an ex-Husker along with Jordan Burroughs, advanced to Sunday's championship matches after semifinal victories at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Green advanced in the 70-kilogram weight class with Burroughs advancing at 79 kg.
Friday afternoon, Green was finishing his workout. Then a familiar face popped in.
“It was crazy,” Green said. “Right after me JB (Burroughs) came in and after that (Tyler) Berger came in. We all just kind of departed this past year, and for us to be back in the (Devaney Center wrestling) room, amongst our old coaches and some old Huskers or current Huskers was great.
“I try not to get excited. I was not excited to wrestle, I was just excited to be here. And it's a (Husker football) gameday, oh, my gosh. I just had to go by the Haymarket and the Railyard, because it's been a while. With COVID, I haven't seen a 'Sea of Red' in a while, and I had to show my camera guy Rich from New Jersey what it's like to be a Husker.”
Green now lives in Blacksburg, Virginia, while Burroughs recently moved to the Philadelphia area.
“My first match … I ended up getting a pin, and I don't know how to pin people,” Green said. “I hear (Nebraska coach Mark) Manning 'chest-to-chest. Get to your knees.' He was fired up and when it was announced that (Senior World Trials) was going to be in Lincoln. He called me, Chandell, my wife, if she wanted to come; she's pregnant, (Manning) said that she could stay here. They are just genuine guys and you can't replace that.”
Burroughs soaked his Lincoln experience back up as much as he could, as well.
“I love Lincoln,” Burroughs said. “The only weird thing is I'm staying in a hotel and Ubering everywhere. Typically, this is home for me. I'd be staying in my own house and cooking my own dinner. After this match, I'd be going back to the crib, and now there is someone else living there, and I'm not welcome.
“I think the blessing is that it is a familiar setting. Not many people can travel and have home-field advantage. I've been able to do that. Travel halfway across the country and still have more fans in the stands than anyone else.”
Burroughs took 7-3 and 4-1 decisions before defeating Jason Nolf 5-3 in the semifinal to advance to Sunday but also got to show off where he grew up to his new Pennsylvania RTC team.
“It was beautiful,” Burroughs said. “I got to show all the PRTC guys who I train with now, all the odes to me and the Hodge Trophy. Then I got to meet up with all the guys up on the team, who I haven't seen in a couple months.
“The one thing I want to do before I leave is go get some Goldenrod pastries. That has always been our favorite spot in the city. Hopefully I can make the team and go home with some cupcakes.”
Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic champion and four-time World Champion, will face Alex Dieringer in a best two-of-three matchup 79-kg Sunday. Green, a two-time World medalist, will face Ryan Deakin at 70-kg.
Championship action begins Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Briefly
Ex-Husker Tyler Berger, wrestling in the weight class as James Green, dropped a 10-6 match against Green's championship final opponent Ryan Deakin in the 70 kg quarterfinals.
Current Nebraska heavyweight Christian Lance suffered a technical fall, 10-0, against Demetrius Thomas at the 125 kg Round of 16.