You betcha: Matt Coatney delivering signature radio call from offsite announcer center this season

The Husker Sports Network has access to video feeds from two sources — the cameras the schools have at the arena and also from the TV broadcast. While Coatney primarily watches one sideline camera view, he usually has access to at least eight camera angles. And there is one camera always focused on the scoreboard.

And Coatney and Griesch each have a video camera so they can see each other, motion to each other and see each other’s reactions. A video conference call is also how Coatney interviews coach Amy Williams after home games.

There haven’t been any major problems during the broadcasts. During Nebraska's game against Michigan State, the video feed froze for a few seconds.

“Ruby Porter had the ball on the left side and it froze up and I said, ‘She’s dribbling, still dribbling, she’s been dribbling for a long time,’” Coatney said.

“I just decided to have fun with it this year. Look, we’re getting to play and I’m getting to call games.”

Coatney sometimes mentions on air that he’s not at the arena. But he’s heard from fans and broadcasters who say they can’t notice a difference.