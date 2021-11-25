Yes, it's early and bigger tests await, but here's why Amy Williams is excited about her team's start

But the level of competition is about to go up when the Huskers play two games this weekend in a tournament in San Diego. The Huskers play Drexel (3-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday. They’ll play either San Diego (3-1) or Fresno State (2-2) on Saturday.

Drexel will be Nebraska's first opponent this season that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

Nebraska plays undefeated Wake Forest next week.

Jaz Shelley, Nebraska’s second-leading scorer (11.2 points), says the Huskers are eager to prove themselves against stronger teams.

“I think we’re all super-excited for these games coming up,” Shelley said. “I think Creighton was a really good test, and we know that we can fight now. That’s really going to help going to San Diego. … These games right now are good to get our confidence up, but these tough ones are the ones we want to play."

Nebraska has had a size advantage in a few of its games, and has had success with a strong inside-outside game.

“So say they’re guarding our shooters, we can always go inside and the bigs know it’s their time to work,” Shelley said. “Or if the bigs are getting double-teamed, then we have the shooters on the outside. We think we do that really well.”