Women’s basketball team – and its practice players – excited they got to meet Zac Taylor

Nebraska football fans hope they’ll get to welcome Zac Taylor back to Lincoln at some point to celebrate the former Husker QB and NFL head coach after he helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl last month.

Time and location meant the Nebraska women’s basketball team got the first meeting with Taylor, just 2½ weeks after the Super Bowl.

Taylor gave a short speech to the basketball team on March 4, just a few hours before the Huskers played Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Now Taylor can watch the Huskers play in the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska will take on Gonzaga in the first round at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor was in Indianapolis to attend the NFL Scouting Combine, which was just a few blocks from the basketball arena where the Huskers played.

He was invited to speak to the team by Keith Zimmer, one of the leaders in the Athletic Department who helps oversee the women’s basketball team and worked with Taylor when he played for the Huskers. Taylor was happy and eager to do so.

And for the players, it was a nice change of pace during a long tournament week.

“It was a really nice surprise for us to have a former Husker alum come and speak to us before our games against Michigan,” Nebraska co-captain Sam Haiby said. “He was just there to motivate us, and say that he’s a proud alum and he’s excited when he gets to watch our games and he’s cheering us on all of the time.”

While it’s possible that not all of the players recognized Taylor right away, one group did — the group of UNL students who help the team at practice all season.

“Our scout guys definitely knew who he was,” Haiby said. “They were pretty excited to see him in the same room as us. It was really cool, and special to have him.”

In a video posted on social media, Taylor told the team it was an honor to speak to them. He’s said he watched some of their games, even during the NFL season. He said he also watches Nebraska volleyball and men’s basketball games with his family. Taylor met this wife, Sarah, when they were each at Nebraska.

“I’m proud to say I went to Nebraska, and proud to watch you all represent all of the things that are great about the university,” Taylor said.

State tournament change blessing for coach: A change to the schedule for the girls state basketball tournament this year worked well for Nebraska coach Amy Williams.

That meant she was able to watch her daughter, Kennadi, a sophomore at Lincoln Southwest, play in all three games in the tournament. The Silver Hawks made it to the championship game before losing against Fremont.

During the championship game, Williams sat in the second row of the Southwest section, and was squirming in her seat during the final minutes of a close game.

In a normal year, Williams would have probably missed each of Southwest’s games while Nebraska was at the Big Ten Tournament.

The girls tournament was moved back one week because Lincoln hosted the Big Ten wrestling meet this season.

“As a mother, that was an incredible blessing to be able to be here and watch my daughter play three games in the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena,” Williams said. “Also for recruiting purposes it’s really nice to be freed up for that as well. It was just a pretty special week.”

Williams watched tournament games at a few different venues. Nebraska is recruiting Elkhorn North sophomore guard Britt Prince — just like lots of college programs are.

Briefly

* Longwood and IUPUI are each in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

* In the NCAA women’s tournament, the top 16 overall seeds get to host the first weekend of the tournament, and four Big Ten teams are doing so — Iowa, Michigan, Indiana and Maryland.

* Nebraska’s game against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals was the most-watched women’s basketball game in Big Ten Network history with 286,000 viewers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.