With season slipping away, Nebraska enters difficult stretch with trip to No. 20 Iowa

After beginning the season with a 10-1 record, and then winning three of its first four Big Ten Conference games, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is now fighting to keep its season on track.
In its last game, Nebraska let a 15-point lead in the third quarter slip away in an overtime loss against Ohio State. Ohio State outscored the Huskers 12-6 in overtime.
The Huskers (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) have lost two straight games, and five of their last seven to drop to ninth place in the league standings.
“We definitely need to bounce back from these last few losses in close games,” said Nebraska junior center Kate Cain. "We have so much talent on this team, and we have so much ability, we just need to get back to playing how I know we can play, and just executing and pushing through all of this.”
Nebraska also had a 12-point lead against Minnesota before losing 67-61.
“We take our foot off the pedal sometimes, and we have so much potential if we keep our foot on the pedal to win so many games,” Cain said. “We just need to know that, and just keep pushing.”
Nebraska’s back-to-back losses against unranked teams may be even more costly for its postseason hopes when you consider the Huskers' remaining schedule. On Thursday, Nebraska plays at No. 20 Iowa, which is tied for the lead in the Big Ten standings with a 9-2 record. Not to mention Iowa has won 32 consecutive home games over three seasons, including 18 straight Big Ten home games.
Nebraska did beat Iowa 78-69 in the first game of the Big Ten season, which is one of Nebraska’s best wins of the season.
Here is how the rest of the schedule looks after Thursday’s game: No. 18 Indiana, Penn State, at No. 21 Northwestern, at Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana again.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams says the recent losses have been hard on the players.
“They’re pretty emotional,” Williams said. “They feel like that we’re a better team than what we’re showing, and what we’re playing, and that’s really tough. That’s tough to swallow. They’ve poured a lot into this.”
What is Williams hoping to see from the Huskers in order to get back on track?
“I want to see a sense of urgency and continuing to come together and find ways to continue to press on the gas, and doing what we need to heading into the conference tournament,” Williams said.
