With season slipping away, Nebraska enters difficult stretch with trip to No. 20 Iowa

After beginning the season with a 10-1 record, and then winning three of its first four Big Ten Conference games, the Nebraska women’s basketball team is now fighting to keep its season on track.

In its last game, Nebraska let a 15-point lead in the third quarter slip away in an overtime loss against Ohio State. Ohio State outscored the Huskers 12-6 in overtime.

The Huskers (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) have lost two straight games, and five of their last seven to drop to ninth place in the league standings.

“We definitely need to bounce back from these last few losses in close games,” said Nebraska junior center Kate Cain. "We have so much talent on this team, and we have so much ability, we just need to get back to playing how I know we can play, and just executing and pushing through all of this.”

Nebraska also had a 12-point lead against Minnesota before losing 67-61.