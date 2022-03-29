With 'more to accomplish,' Sam Haiby announces return to Huskers for fifth season

The Nebraska women's basketball team received some good news Tuesday.

Sam Haiby announced she will use the extra season afforded to college athletes for one last run with the Huskers.

Haiby posted to social media Tuesday afternoon, writing, “Let’s run it back, Husker Nation."

Haiby has played college basketball for four seasons and has been a starter for the past three. She will play her entire career for one school, which is becoming less common in college basketball.

This season Haiby averaged 11.0 points per game and helped the Huskers make the NCAA Tournament.

She earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and has averaged at least 10 points in each of her first four seasons.

With Haiby's return, it’s possible Nebraska could return each of the players who were in the starting lineup to end the season — Jaz Shelley, Allison Weidner, Isabelle Bourne, Alexis Markowski and Haiby.

In a news release, Haby said being a part of the building process at Nebraska for the past four years has been an “amazing experience.” Nebraska won 14 games when Haiby was a freshman, and 24 games this season.

"I still feel like I have more to accomplish as a player and a leader,” Haiby said. “I am coming back to Nebraska next season because we believe we can take our program another step further together. I can't wait to go to work again with this team.”

In Nebraska’s final game of the season on March 18, Haiby led the Huskers with 20 points in a loss to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She scored in double figures in nine of Nebraska's final 10 games.

Haiby ranks 15th on Nebraska's all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on Nebraska’s career assist list with 414. Haiby is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.