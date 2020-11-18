With fewer than 10 players available for practice, Nebraska women won't begin season next week

Each day at practice is different right now, Williams said.

“I think probably for the last couple of weeks we’ve been hovering, with injuries and illness, and things like that, we’ve been around seven or eight in practice for several weeks now,” she said. “We’re hoping we can put all of that behind us, get everybody healthy and get back to full-go and actually have a full complement of players here shortly.”

Williams says Nebraska may start the season during the week of Nov. 30.

“I would guess it’s not looking like next week, but probably that following week we feel good that there is going to be a game, and we’re really hopeful to be able to announce a schedule, maybe by later this week,” Williams said.

Nebraska may play three to five nonconference games. The only road game will likely be against Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 14.

The conference season should be 20 games, an increase of two from last season.