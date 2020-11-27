With fear of having regrets, Maddie Simon back playing basketball in Germany

About 1½ years after Maddie Simon's college basketball career ended at Nebraska, she's getting a reminder of some of the luxuries that come with playing in one of the major conferences like the Big Ten.
The Huskers usually travel by charter airplane, so they don’t have to miss two days of classes for some weekday games. For road games, they travel the day before the game and stay at nice hotels.
Now that Simon, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, has ventured out as a pro basketball player in Germany, she’s getting a taste of the minor-league sports lifestyle.
And Simon’s team, the Avides (the team’s major sponsor) Hurricanes of Rotenberg, Germany, is the most northern team in its division of the German Bundesliga, so they spend a lot of time on the road to get to games.
“We drive vans,” Simon said. “So this past week it was 4½ hours each way. So you leave in the morning, you drive 4½ hours, you get out of the car, put your stuff on and go play and game, and then drive right home. So it was about nine hours in the car in one day.
“I’m joking with my family about how I was spoiled and had the luxury of riding in the private planes. So now it’s my turn to go back.”
Even if she doesn’t have the same conveniences as she did at Nebraska, Simon's enjoying her first year as a pro basketball player.
Simon played her final season at Nebraska in 2019. She considered playing pro at that time, but then got an opportunity to be a graduate assistant with the Memphis women’s basketball team, where former Nebraska assistant Amy Stephens coaches.
At Memphis, Simon took graduate school classes and helped with all parts of the program, including practice preparation, scouting reports, video and administrative tasks.
Those are usually two-year jobs, but Simon realized after one year how much she missed playing, and in April she started considering trying to find a pro team. She was worried she’d have regrets if she didn’t try.
So Simon found an agent who had worked with other former Huskers, made a highlight film and began looking for a team. There are women’s pro leagues in many countries. Simon also considered playing in Ireland and Spain.
“I wasn’t ready to be done,” Simon said. “I knew that I didn’t end my career how I wanted to. I still felt like I could play and make a difference. My body feels good, and with my skill level I just felt like I had something to prove. And with the three games so far, and being here for a few months, I feel like I’m definitely where I’m supposed to be. I plan on doing this for a couple more years, that’s for sure.”
Due to playing during a pandemic, Simon’s pro experience so far hasn’t been like that of other former Nebraska basketball and volleyball players who, as professionals, are able to experience more of the culture of the areas they live in and travel to on off days. Simon’s team has already had a few games canceled, and parts of the country are on lockdown. The team has a 1-2 record. Fans aren’t allowed at games yet.
Simon has played well, averaging 19.3 points per game. She’s already been chosen as the league player of the week.
Simon is grateful to be playing.
“I’m playing really well and really confidently,” Simon said. “We don’t have a center now, so we’re playing a lot of five out motion and a lot of read and react, and it’s suiting me really, really well. I have a lot of freedom and the green light on offense. I’m having fun.”
Simon’s former teammates at Nebraska, Rachel Theriot and Hannah Whitish, each play in the same 24-team league. So does Brianna Rollerson, who played at Omaha Central and Creighton.
As in some of the foreign soccer leagues, teams in the German Bundesliga are trying to have great seasons so they can move up a league from the second division. The season is scheduled to end in May.
Simon’s teammates are at different points in their lives. Some are still in high school or university, while three have full-time jobs, including two teachers and an engineer. Simon doesn’t have another job but is taking graduate classes online.
Each team is allowed to have two Americans, but Simon is the only American on her team after the other U.S. player left.
Most of her teammates speak English, and the coach instructs the team in English. It’s when Simon leaves the gym that it gets more interesting.
“I think the toughest thing is all of my teammates know English, but it’s going to the grocery store or trying to order food and they don’t speak English, or know very little, is when you’re like, ‘Wow, this is really happening,’” Simon said.
With a population of about 13,000, Rotenberg is smaller than the Lincoln native is used to.
“I feel like I’m in (the German fairy tale) Hansel and Gretel,” Simon said. “It’s this cute little village town. It’s pretty. It’s not exactly what I was expecting because it’s a lot smaller and I’m away from a city. I’m about 1½ hours away from a big city (Hamburg). It’s been an adjustment. It’s very quiet.”
