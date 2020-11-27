With fear of having regrets, Maddie Simon back playing basketball in Germany

Due to playing during a pandemic, Simon’s pro experience so far hasn’t been like that of other former Nebraska basketball and volleyball players who, as professionals, are able to experience more of the culture of the areas they live in and travel to on off days. Simon’s team has already had a few games canceled, and parts of the country are on lockdown. The team has a 1-2 record. Fans aren’t allowed at games yet.

Simon has played well, averaging 19.3 points per game. She’s already been chosen as the league player of the week.

Simon is grateful to be playing.

“I’m playing really well and really confidently,” Simon said. “We don’t have a center now, so we’re playing a lot of five out motion and a lot of read and react, and it’s suiting me really, really well. I have a lot of freedom and the green light on offense. I’m having fun.”

Simon’s former teammates at Nebraska, Rachel Theriot and Hannah Whitish, each play in the same 24-team league. So does Brianna Rollerson, who played at Omaha Central and Creighton.

As in some of the foreign soccer leagues, teams in the German Bundesliga are trying to have great seasons so they can move up a league from the second division. The season is scheduled to end in May.