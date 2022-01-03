With a big-time opponent and former teammate in town, this one has been circled for Haiby, Husker women

"One thing we feel like, we're at the point where we've moved past that," Williams said. "I know she has, too. She's a great player. We'll wish her well other than tomorrow night at 8 o'clock and we're focused on this team (and) moving forward with the pieces that we currently have."

Tuesday's game begins the toughest part of the schedule for the Husker women. After playing eighth-ranked Michigan, NU will meet No. 22 Iowa, No. 6 Indiana and No. 22 Iowa again.

So, yeah, a possible season-boosting stretch awaits the Huskers.

"That's the beauty of the Big Ten," Haiby said.

Above all, NU just wants to bounce back after enduring its first loss of the season, 72-69 last week at Michigan State.

The ol' saying is you learn more from a loss, and Williams senses that with her team.

"I think we've made more growth in a few days of practice since then (the MSU loss) than we probably did before that," she said.

In fact, the day after the loss, Dec. 31, Williams arrived for work in the morning to the sound of basketballs echoing throughout the gym.