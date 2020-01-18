Williams shares insight into how Nebraska women prepare for next opponent

The months of January and February are when the season can get overwhelming for college women’s basketball teams.
Just look at Nebraska’s schedule. The Huskers played Thursday, and they have another game Sunday afternoon. Then they’ll play again Wednesday.
That's three games in seven days.
“It’s a grind,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams. “You have to really take a step back. You can get really absorbed as you’re watching those six or seven game films front-to-back. You have to remind yourself that you need to keep communicating with your team and keep finding ways to get better at us, and finding ways to grow as a group. It’s certainly not easy, but it’s something that every team in the country is grinding through together.”
Nebraska hosts Michigan at 4 p.m. Sunday in a game televised on the Big Ten Network.
For Nebraska, it hasn’t been that long since they walked off the court after playing Maryland on Thursday night in College Park, Maryland. Then almost immediately — especially for the coaches — the clock was ticking until the Huskers would play again less than three days later.
The Huskers have the benefit of flying to most road games on charter airplanes, but because a long flight required a stop to refuel in Ohio, the team did not get home until about 3 a.m. on Friday.
Williams spent the time on that flight working.
“Oh, yeah,” she said. “The great thing about that trip is it provided me enough time to work on both (Nebraska and the next opponent). So I watched our game (against Maryland) and was able to jot down some notes and some things that we really feel like we could grow from and get better at from that game, and then also I was able to scoot on and start watching a little more film on Michigan on the plane before we got home that morning.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of Nebraska’s three assistant coaches — Tom Goehle, Chuck Love and Tandem Mays — take the lead on preparations for each opponent. So they usually have begun some preliminary work on the scouting report.
“Most of the time (the assistant coaches) have every third opponent, or something like that,” Williams said. “And they try to stay consistent between years if they can. But if that puts them in a situation where they have a back-to-back scout, we may switch things up a little bit. I would say that while our entire team and myself and the majority of our staff is all focused on Maryland, we’ll have one coach who is working ahead to Michigan and ready to go with leading our staff discussion on game planning.”
It depends on the season just how much goes into preparing for each opponent, Williams said. Some years a lot of time is spent focused on your own team. But one of Nebraska’s strengths this season is executing a game plan on defense, so the Huskers put a lot of time into that.
There are NCAA rules that require that the players have at least one day off from practice, so the Nebraska players had Friday off, while the coaches kept working.
The team did most of its preparation for Michigan during practice Saturday morning. The team will have another short practice Sunday before the game. So for the players, all of the prep for Michigan will come in two days.
The biggest difference when the games are so close is how many repetitions you can get, Williams said.
“I think the more times that you can give your kids repetitions on how we want to guard their ball screen action, or how we want to guard these type of pin down screens, the better,” Williams said.
Before Sunday, Williams will have watched many of Michigan’s 17 games from this season, so she’s prepared to give the Huskers any advantage she can.
“I’ve watched all six of their conference games front-to-back for sure, and I watched both of our game films against Michigan from (last season),” Williams said. “And then I’m quite sure before Sunday’s game I’ll have watched a couple more of their nonconference games.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.