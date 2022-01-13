Williams says Huskers didn't 'play for 40 minutes' in loss to No. 6 Indiana

Indiana won despite not having its leading scorer and rebounder, Mackenzie Holmes, due to a knee injury.

But Nebraska wasn’t able to make that a big advantage because it was slow to adjust to Indiana going from playing two forwards to more of a perimeter offense.

“We have not adjusted well, and that’s going to be something we’re going to have to correct,” Williams said. “It’s part of the day and age where people are going to be in and out with typical injuries, but also the COVID situation.”

Indiana’s athleticism and experience were on display for long stretches of the game, and the Hoosiers had four players in double-figure scoring. Aleksa Gulbe added 17 points, Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 13 and Ali Patberg 10.

Nebraska (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, and it comes during a stretch when the Huskers play four straight games against NCAA Sweet 16 teams from last season.

Indiana (13-2, 5-0) extended its winning streak to eight games. The Hoosiers have won 14 straight Big Ten regular-season games over two seasons.