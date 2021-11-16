Why the Creighton women have dominated Nebraska recently, and what the Huskers can do to fight back

One of the top priorities for the Huskers will be to defend the three-point shot, and do so with all five players.

“Run them off the line,” Nebraska guard Sam Haiby said. “They have a lot of shooters on their team. All of them can shoot at any moment. And then just pounding them inside. We definitely have a size advantage there, so playing our basketball and knowing what we can do and getting good shots that way.”

Haiby will be playing Creighton for the fourth time.

“I haven’t won a game since I’ve been here against Creighton,” Haiby said. “They’re in Nebraska, too, so it’s kind of a statement you want to make, like, we’re the better team in Nebraska. Especially on our home floor, we don’t want to lose to them.”

Husker forward Isabelle Bourne also doesn’t like what’s happened in the series.

“Those losses are more fuel to the fire,” Bourne said. “We’re excited for that game, and we’re going to be ready for it, that’s for sure.”

This year, Creighton lost its first game against Drake 82-79, before beating Omaha 71-51.

The Jays made 14 threes in the first game, and eight in the second.