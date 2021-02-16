Whitney Brown sought out a roster spot with Nebraska women, and it’s a good thing she did

Brown has played in all 18 games for Nebraska, which has a 9-9 record going into Wednesday’s game against No. 24 Northwestern. She’s one of just six Huskers to appear in each game, averaging 16 minutes per contest.

Brown’s season averages are just 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds, but she’s had some big moments during games Nebraska won:

* With 14 points, Brown was Nebraska’s second-leading scorer during an upset win against then-No. 15 Ohio State, including shooting 4-for-8 on three-pointers. Nebraska’s second-leading scorer, Isabelle Bourne, was out with an injury that game, but Brown helped fill the void by playing 28 minutes.

* In another upset win, Brown had six points and three rebounds against Northwestern.

* She had three points and three assists to help the Huskers knock off No. 23 Michigan State. Brown scored Nebraska’s final point at the free-throw line to help seal the four-point win.

Brown said making four threes against Ohio State felt like her best moment as a college player. She loved to see how excited her teammates were for her.