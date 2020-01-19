'We easily could have just let them walk away with it': Whitish leads big comeback for Nebraska women

“I think we showed what we’re capable of doing,” Whitish said. “We were down 13 in the third quarter and just fighting back and not giving up. We easily could have just let them walk away with it, but we scratched and clawed and got back into it.”

Michigan already 34-28 at halftime, and then had a great start the third quarter, scoring seven straight points in about 90 seconds to take a 41-28 lead.

But Nebraska answered with a 12-2 run in about four minutes to get back into the game. And when Whitish hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to the end the third quarter, Michigan’s lead was already down to one. Nebraska had outscored Michigan 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the third quarter.

Nebraska took the lead for good when Nicea Eliely made two free throws with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter.

The Huskers showed Michigan that Nebraska isn’t as easy to put away this season.

“I think today once we got (the momentum back) it was huge that we just kept pressing on the gas because a lot of times we’ll get that run back, but then they might take it back,” Whitish said. “Tonight we just got that run and maintained it for the rest of the game."