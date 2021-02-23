Whether on the outdoor courts or inside after practice, Husker freshmen proving their will to work

Brown is both the only walk-on and the only Nebraskan playing for the Huskers this season. That story about Brown hitting the outdoor courts didn’t surprise Nebraska coach Amy Williams.

“That’s just the type of work ethic she has, and that’s been the best thing about her,” Williams said.

Once the season began, the freshmen took their extra work inside the practice gym.

Sometimes that’s just lots of shooting or getting a refresher on some plays from the older players.

But at least one time Williams saw the freshmen playing a game against some of the male UNL students who help the team at practice.

“We had a day off after one of our games and I heard the balls bouncing, and that’s not uncommon on a day off that somebody would get in the gym and get shots,” Williams said. “But then all of a sudden I heard a bunch of shoes squeaking and I look through my (office) window and I saw those three freshmen playing a little three-on-three against a few of our scout-team members. So it was kind of funny, and good to see.”

The three freshmen come from Australia (Porter), Minnesota (Stewart) and Nebraska (Brown), but in Lincoln, they’ve formed a bond built on hard work and friendship.