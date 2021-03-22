When the Nebraska basketball team arrived in Tennessee last week, a big fan was just down the hall

Also, the women’s basketball team hadn’t played in Tennessee in 17 years.

Even with the WNIT format change to four regionals instead of playing at home sites, there was only a 25% chance the Huskers would be sent to Memphis.

Sisson knew about one month ago Collierville would host WNIT games. Then he began to get excited when he read that coach Amy Williams said the Huskers would accept a WNIT bid.

“I probably overshared telling everybody about them coming,” Sisson said. “It was quite exciting getting to watch them, especially winning the first one. And I was pulling for them so hard the second game, but Colorado got us by a little bit. It’s something that will probably never happen again.”

Sisson last saw Nebraska in person when the football team played Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville in 2016.

Every few years Sisson tries to get somewhere to see the Huskers, and it’s not just football. In 2015 the Big Ten wrestling meet was in Columbus, Ohio, so he made the trip.