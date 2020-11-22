What we know, what we don't: Breaking down the Nebraska women's basketball team's storylines

Brent C. Wagner breaks down some intriguing Husker women's hoops threads to follow this season.

What we don’t know

The schedule: The college women’s basketball season begins Wednesday, but Nebraska hasn’t announced its first scheduled game. About one week ago, North Dakota State listed Nebraska on its schedule for Nov. 25, but the Huskers had to postpone that game for COVID-19 reasons. While coach Amy Williams won’t say how many players are out right now due to a positive virus test result, symptoms or contact tracing, there have been practices recently where the Huskers had only seven or eight players available because of illness or injury.

Most of the team: There are only five players back from last year’s team — Kate Cain, Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne, Makenzie Helms and Trinity Brady. In the offseason Nebraska added four transfers who are each eligible (Bella Cravens, MiCole Cayton, Ashley Scoggin and Nailah Dillard) and three freshman (Ruby Porter, Annika Stewart and Whitney Brown).