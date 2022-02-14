Well before latest triumph — an upset of No. 5 Indiana — Huskers had 'a hunch' this would be a special season

The season keeps getting better for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

Already in a major turnaround season, the Huskers now have two wins against top-10 teams.

This time Nebraska knocked off No. 5 Indiana 72-55 on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was an Indiana team that entered the game as the Big Ten leader and in a good spot to contend for a conference title with two weeks to go. Instead, the Hoosiers got tripped up and dropped back to the pack with a 10-2 league record.

Indiana is one of the Big Ten’s top programs, and had won six straight games against Nebraska over five seasons.

The Huskers beat No. 8 Michigan earlier this season. Nebraska has done a great job this season of taking care of business against teams below it in the standings, and has also snagged a couple of upsets to enhance what was already a strong résumé for the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska hadn’t beat a top-5 team since 2009 (No. 5 LSU). This is just the second time in the program’s 48 seasons that Nebraska has two wins again top-10 teams.

Nebraska’s 19 wins are already the most since the Huskers won 21 during the most recent NCAA Tournament season in 2018.

In the past two seasons, Nebraska finished ninth and 10th in the Big Ten. Now with an 8-6 league record, the Huskers are in a position to finish in the top half of the league.

“I think we all had a hunch that this was going to be a special year,” Nebraska junior Sam Haiby said. “I think we’ve come out and proved ourselves in different places. We’re tough to beat at home, and I think we showed that tonight. When the fans are like they were tonight, it’s really fun, and it’s been great so far.”

Nebraska was relentless at attacking the basket for long stretches of the game. And with the game on the line in the fourth quarter, Nebraska dominated the Hoosiers with a 17-0 run over six minutes to take a 69-48 lead.

“We’ve talked about how we got to be able to finish games and try to play a complete 40 minutes,” Haiby said. “I think we really buckled down. We all got together and said, ‘This is our game. We can do this.’”

Nebraska outscored Indiana 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska had five players in double-figure scoring, led by Jaz Shelley and Haiby with 14 points apiece. Freshman Allison Weidner added 11 points, and Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski had 10 apiece.

Markowski also had 15 rebounds. Haiby had four assists, and Shelley had three.

Nebraska was better at shooting three-pointers than free throws, with 12 misses at the charity stripe. But in the second half, Nebraska was 5-for-10 on three-pointers.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 20 points.

Indiana has been playing without one of its key players, All-Big Ten center Mackenzie Holmes, due to an injury, and that means the Hoosiers don’t have a lot of size.

So Nebraska was relentless at attacking the basket and getting offensive rebounds.

Nebraska outscored the Hoosiers 42-32 in the paint, with the Huskers going inside to Markowski early, and all of the guards driving hard to the basket late in the game.

“That was on our scoring report that we got to dominate the paint, and dominate inside,” Haiby said. “We definitely had some mismatches down there so we were trying to take advantage of that and I think we did a good job doing that.”

The Huskers pulled down 13 offensive rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, Nebraska’s defense held the Hoosiers to 3-for-21 shooting. Indiana was just 2-for-23 on three-pointers for the game.

“We played pretty good defense for most of the game, and I’m proud of this team win,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

Indiana cut its deficit to four points in the fourth quarter, and Nebraska was missing some shots inside that would haunt a team.

But Haiby gave Nebraska one final surge by making back-to-back baskets on drives to the hoop. The second one put Nebraska up 57-48 with seven minutes left. That's when the crowd got on its feet for an extended stretch with the feeling of another upset in the air.

Haiby scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter with only one miss.

“(Bourne) looked me in the eye and said, 'It’s the fourth quarter; it’s your time. This is what you do best,'" Haiby said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.