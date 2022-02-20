Weidner has career day against Gophers as Husker women reach 20-win season

Freshman guard Allison Weidner scored 23 points and Jaz Shelley had a career-high 12 assists to help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 93-70 win against Minnesota on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was the highest-scoring game for Nebraska during the Big Ten season. The Huskers improved to 14-1 at home this season with just one more home game to go.

Nebraska reached the 20-win mark at 20-7, getting there after a 12-game winning streak to start the season, along with a couple of massive upsets of Michigan and Indiana during Big Ten play.

That’s the second 20-win season in Amy Williams’ six seasons as Nebraska coach, but the first time it’s happened with at least three weeks left in the season.

Nebraska shot 10-for-21 on threes, led by Weidner making all three of her attempts. Weidner blew past her previous season-high of 14 points.

Isabelle Bourne added 17 points for the Huskers, and Alexis Markowski had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nebraska led by seven points at halftime, and then dominated the Gophers 30-13 in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout.

In the third, Nebraska made 65% of its shots, 2 of 4 three-point attempts and made all six free throws.

This was the first game since Saturday’s news that associate head coach Chuck Love and starting guard Ashley Scoggin are no longer with the team.

Love was suspended with pay for a “personnel matter” and isn’t expected back. Scoggin has been removed from the roster.

But it was the second time Love and Scoggin weren’t with the team for a game. They also weren’t with the team during a loss at Penn State on Thursday.

Those changes came about quickly. On Tuesday, Love filled in for Williams on the women’s basketball radio show, and by Thursday evening he wasn’t coaching.

During her normal news conference after the game, Williams was polite with reporters and responded to each question over a period of about 10 minutes, but provided few added details.

She wouldn’t say who made the decision that Scoggin is no longer on the team.

“That’s just a question that right now I’m not answering,” Williams said. “I think it’s something that there is lots of people that have been involved, and we’re just going to keep it at that.”

She said Scoggin is still being supported by the athletic department, which should mean she can remain on scholarship and receive other resources provided to athletes.

Williams is hopeful that this won’t hurt the program going forward, including in recruiting.

“I think our program is going to keep moving forward and we have a lot of positive things to be proud of as a group and we’re going to continue to build for the future,” she said.

Nebraska led 41-34 at halftime.

Minnesota cut its deficit to 27-23 before Nebraska pulled ahead when MiCole Cayton made back-to-back threes.

Bourne led the Huskers in the first half with 11 points.

Nebraska’s big third quarter got started when Markowski went to work inside for a couple of baskets. Another freshman, Kendall Moriarty, scored five points in the third quarter. Shelley found Moriarty with a great pass for an open three-pointer in the corner that Moriarty drained.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

