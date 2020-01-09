'We’ve got so many weapons on our team': Nebraska women use pair of big runs to pull away for 13th win

The Nebraska women’s basketball team put the finishing touches on its 13th win of the season — remember, the Huskers won 14 games all of last season — with a 14-0 run over the third and fourth quarters in an impressive 65-50 win against Wisconsin on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska led for the final 32 minutes of the game. The Huskers improved to 13-2 overall. And at 3-1 in the Big Ten, it’s looking like Nebraska won’t just be a team that racks up a lot of wins during the nonconference season against lesser competition. The Huskers are in a four-way tie for second place in the league standings.

It’s mostly all the same players as last season for the Huskers, just with a little more experience and a lot more confidence built up during the first two months of the season.

“I think this season we have something to prove after the season we had last year,” said sophomore guard Sam Haiby. “It was disappointing to all of us. So I think we’re coming out this year and trying to accomplish some things that we know we can get done.”

Leigha Brown scored a team-high 15 points for the Huskers. Freshman Isabelle Bourne had a season-high 11 points, along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Haiby had a great all-around game with 11 points, seven assists and three steals.