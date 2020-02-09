'We should have got over the hump': No. 18 Indiana shuts down Huskers' fourth-quarter rally

The only field goal made by the Indiana women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Sunday was the Hoosiers’ game-winning basket.

How the heck does that happen? It’s because Nebraska had a horrible start to the game, allowing the Hoosiers to get a huge lead and then hold on during their 57-53 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Indiana started the game on a 12-0 run and led 26-6 after the first quarter.

Nebraska rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second quarter and tied the game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The game came down to the final minute, when Indiana sophomore Grace Berger scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 33 seconds remaining, giving the Hoosiers a 55-53 lead and ending a stretch where Indiana had gone 14 minutes over the third and fourth quarters without making a field goal.

Indiana missed 15 of 16 shots from the field in the fourth quarter, and scored just six points in the final quarter.

Berger’s layup came after Indiana had a timeout to set up a play.