'We’re very excited to knock off a ranked opponent': Fourth-quarter run gives Nebraska women another big win

Isabella Bourne led Nebraska with 18 points, but the Huskers had to play without her to end the game after Bourne went down with an apparent ankle injury in the final minute of the game. Williams said the severity of the injury won’t be known until Bourne can be evaluated in Lincoln.

“I know she was in a lot of pain,” Williams said.

Haiby added 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Huskers, giving the junior the first double-double of her career. The 5-foot-9 guard regained the lead as Nebraska’s top rebounder with 78.

Bella Cravens also had a strong game with nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Nebraska won another game with its defense, holding the Spartans to a season-low point total. Michigan State had scoring droughts of 4 and 2 minutes in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State guard Nia Clouden, who was averaging 25 points per game in league play, didn’t score in the opening 18 minutes of the game and only had three points in the first half. She finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting but fouled out in the final minute, taking away one of the team’s best chances to tie the game.

Haiby guarded Clouden for parts of the game and limited some of her normal drives to the basket.