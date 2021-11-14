'We’re looking good': Nebraska women start season with three 50-point wins

The Nebraska women’s basketball team went on scoring runs of 25-0 and 18-0 during another dominating win on Sunday.
Isabelle Bourne scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Huskers to an 88-33 win against Alabama A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That ends a stretch when Nebraska played three games over six days to start the season. Nebraska won all three and scored at least 85 points in each game.
Jaz Shelley added eight points and had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Huskers. Bella Cravens, Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin each scored eight points.
The game was pretty much over after Nebraska went on a 25-0 run over seven minutes of the first quarter to lead 25-2.
Nebraska has had a run of at least 25-0 before in its history, but not many. Bourne said that stretch was “so much fun.”
“It’s so much fun when you’re playing with people you work hard during the week with, and to come out like that and start a game like that it’s nothing else but fun,” said the sophomore forward from Australia.
Nebraska led 25-4 after the first quarter.
Bourne had a size and athleticism advantage inside. Alabama A&M didn’t get enough defensive help on her, and Bourne made the Bulldogs pay. She scored on drives from the wing, in transition and by posting up.
In the first quarter, nine of Nebraska’s 10 baskets came in the paint.
Bourne topped her previous career high for points by one. She made 10 of 12 shots from the field.
“She was on fire,” Haiby said. “We were just feeding her. She was open a lot. I don’t know what was going on there, but she found herself wide open many times and she was able to finish through contact today. She played great.”
Nebraska had 13 steals and scored 30 points off turnovers.
The Huskers started the second half with an 18-0 run. Nebraska made seven straight field goals during that stretch, including six layups and one three-pointer.
Alabama A&M scored just four points in the first and fourth quarters. Nebraska’s goal was to hold the Bulldogs under 10 offensive rebounds, and they only got nine.
That helped Nebraska outscore A&M 48-14 in the paint.
“I’m pretty proud of our effort again here today,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams.
Alabama A&M (0-3) had two players from Nebraska. Omaha North graduate Dariauna Lewis started the game and scored six points and had seven rebounds. Lincoln Northeast graduate Nigeria Jones scored two points.
Now things get more difficult when the Huskers host Creighton (1-1) on Wednesday. Creighton has beat the Huskers five straight years.
But first Nebraska’s going to enjoy an opening week when it won games by 52, 55 and 58 points.
“We’re looking good,” Shelley said. “It’s so much fun to play with all of these girls. The real test is on Wednesday (against Creighton). I’m excited for that, and we’re ready for that.”
Haiby has been encouraged by the team’s ball movement and chemistry. The Huskers have 73 assists in three games.
“The way we’re sharing it we’re getting really good, open looks,” she said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.