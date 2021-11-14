'We’re looking good': Nebraska women start season with three 50-point wins

The Nebraska women’s basketball team went on scoring runs of 25-0 and 18-0 during another dominating win on Sunday.

Isabelle Bourne scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Huskers to an 88-33 win against Alabama A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That ends a stretch when Nebraska played three games over six days to start the season. Nebraska won all three and scored at least 85 points in each game.

Jaz Shelley added eight points and had a game-high 12 rebounds for the Huskers. Bella Cravens, Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin each scored eight points.

The game was pretty much over after Nebraska went on a 25-0 run over seven minutes of the first quarter to lead 25-2.

Nebraska has had a run of at least 25-0 before in its history, but not many. Bourne said that stretch was “so much fun.”

“It’s so much fun when you’re playing with people you work hard during the week with, and to come out like that and start a game like that it’s nothing else but fun,” said the sophomore forward from Australia.

Nebraska led 25-4 after the first quarter.