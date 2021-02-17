'We’re kind of just sick of losing': Cain, Bourne lead Nebraska women to fourth ranked win

Senior center Kate Cain made all 15 shots she took in the game — seven from the field and eight free throws — to score 22 points and help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 71-64 upset of 24th-ranked Northwestern on Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois.
Cain finished off her perfect shooting game by making six free throws in the final 37 seconds to stop any chance for a Northwestern comeback and match her career-high for points.
Cain was half of Nebraska’s dominant duo in the game along with sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne. Bourne added 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, including eight points in the fourth quarter.
The Huskers also beat Northwestern earlier in the season when the Wildcats were ranked 15th. Nebraska got its fourth win against a ranked foe overall, despite the Huskers never being ranked this season. Nebraska (10-9, 8-8 Big Ten) snapped a season-worst four-game losing streak.
It was a game that after 20 minutes few people would have predicted Nebraska would win.
The Huskers went from almost everything going wrong to nearly everything going right.
In the first half Nebraska had 16 turnovers, and forced just one. That helped Northwestern have 11 more shots attempts in the first half than Nebraska.
The Wildcats (11-5, 9-5) outscored Nebraska 16-0 in the first half on points off turnovers, which allowed the Wildcats to get a nine-point halftime lead.
But in the second half Nebraska outscored the Wildcats 47-31, and Nebraska’s 31 fourth-quarter points were the most in any quarter this season for the team.
When Nebraska was able to safely get the ball across half-court, and then inside to Cain and Bourne, it was able to use its height advantage and score.
Nebraska rallied from a 14-point deficit and took a 48-44 lead with eight minutes left, and the Huskers never trailed again. Nebraska took the lead on back-to-back threes by Ashley Scoggin and Bourne.
The Huskers got the lead by making 3-of-6 three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and then sealed the win by making 14-of-15 free throws in the quarter. The Huskers only missed four free throws on 26 attempts.
It didn’t look good for the Huskers in the first half, but the players remembered that they’d rallied before this season.
“It was one of those things where we have been down big before and have made comebacks, so we knew just to chip back little by little,” said Cain on the Husker Sports Network. “We obviously have been on a losing streak and we’re kind of just sick of losing, to be honest with you. We knew we could come back and win this game. We’ve beat this team before, and we didn’t want to lose another game.”
Just looking at Nebraska’s season-high 28 turnovers, you would assume that the Huskers lost. Northwestern outscored the Huskers 26-4 on points off turnovers. The Wildcats had a season-high 21 steals.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever been part of a game where we had 28 turnovers and still were even within 10 points,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.
She said Nebraska’s good rebounding and defense allowed the Huskers to overcome all of those turnovers. Nebraska outrebounded the Wildcats 52-33 despite not having its best rebounder, Bella Cravens, due to injury.
Briefly
Cain, a senior from Middletown, New York, scored her 1,000th career point during Wednesday’s game. She reached the milestone with a basket inside for the game’s first points. She’s the 34th player in program history to reach 1,000 points, most recently accomplished by Hannah Whitish last season.
— Brent C. Wagner