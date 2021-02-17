'We’re kind of just sick of losing': Cain, Bourne lead Nebraska women to fourth ranked win

The Wildcats (11-5, 9-5) outscored Nebraska 16-0 in the first half on points off turnovers, which allowed the Wildcats to get a nine-point halftime lead.

But in the second half Nebraska outscored the Wildcats 47-31, and Nebraska’s 31 fourth-quarter points were the most in any quarter this season for the team.

When Nebraska was able to safely get the ball across half-court, and then inside to Cain and Bourne, it was able to use its height advantage and score.

Nebraska rallied from a 14-point deficit and took a 48-44 lead with eight minutes left, and the Huskers never trailed again. Nebraska took the lead on back-to-back threes by Ashley Scoggin and Bourne.

The Huskers got the lead by making 3-of-6 three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and then sealed the win by making 14-of-15 free throws in the quarter. The Huskers only missed four free throws on 26 attempts.

It didn’t look good for the Huskers in the first half, but the players remembered that they’d rallied before this season.