'We need to get a whole lot more physical': Nebraska women lose third straight game

After a 3-0 record to begin the season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team has now lost three straight games following an 83-72 loss against Purdue on Wednesday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) has lost each of its last three games by at least 10 points, against Creighton, Indiana and Purdue.

Most of the losing streak has come with the Huskers having only seven available players due to injuries to Trinity Brady and Ruby Porter. The small roster was most apparent Wednesday, when Purdue used 12 players and outscored Nebraska 32-0 in points off the bench.

Junior guard Kayna Traylor scored 21 points and had seven assists to lead Purdue (5-2, 2-1). Karissa McLaughlin, an all-conference guard who is coming off ankle surgery and played just her second game of the season, scored 13 points in 13 minutes and was 3-for-3 on three-pointers.

Purdue made 10 three-pointers, while Nebraska was just 4-for-17 beyond the arc.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said the Huskers can’t use the shorthanded roster as an excuse.