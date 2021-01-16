'We like to win, what can I say': Nebraska beats No. 15 Ohio State for third upset of season

The Nebraska women's basketball team still has two months left on the schedule, but it's turning into a campaign worth remembering.
The Huskers — and their roster of 10 or fewer players — continue to rally to earn wins that seemed improbable on paper.
The latest of Nebraska’s upsets came on Saturday, a 63-55 win against No. 15 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That marks the second time this season a top-15 team came to Lincoln undefeated, but did not get back on the plane that way after being stunned by a Nebraska team down to only seven or eight players (depending on the game) due to injuries and a transfer.
Nebraska’s resurgence began when it beat undefeated and No. 15 Northwestern on New Year’s Eve. Later, Michigan State had only lost once when the Huskers beat the No. 23 Spartans on Jan. 10.
Nebraska’s three wins against ranked teams this season is as many as in the previous two seasons combined.
Nobody likes that the arenas are nearly empty this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, but for the fewer than 150 people in the building — mostly families of the Husker players and coaches, TV crews and media — on Saturday you could hear screams from the celebration in the locker room after the game.
And then you could hear it again when Williams reached the locker room.
It's obvious now that the Nebraska players go into a game feeling like they can pull off the upset this season. Senior Kate Cain says that mindset comes from each player wanting to play well for the others on the team.
“We’ve worked to know that even if we do have limited bodies — which we’ve had plenty of situations like that this season — to fall back on our training and our practice and just be confident in our abilities, so we’re good at adapting,” Cain said.
“And we like to win, what can I say.”
Cain had her best game of the season to lead the Huskers, coming close to a triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. She hadn’t scored that many points in a game since early in her first season in Lincoln.
Since a three-game losing streak in December, the Huskers have won four times in five games to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten.
When the Huskers reunited in Lincoln this summer and talked about what kind of team it wanted to be, it was exactly what the Huskers were on Saturday, coach Amy Williams said.
“Just grit and toughness and playing every possession and getting contributions from everywhere and sharing the basketball,” Williams said.
This upset was impressive because it came without Isabelle Bourne, Nebraska’s second-leading scorer and one of its best defenders. Bourne injured her ankle in Nebraska’s last game. Watching the game from the bench in street clothes, Bourne used a medical knee scooter to keep her body weight off her ankle.
Along with Nebraska’s previous injuries, the Huskers had only seven available players. Freshman Ruby Porter replaced Bourne in the starting lineup.
Like Cain, Sam Haiby was also close to a triple-double with 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Whitney Brown, a freshman walk-on guard from Northwest in Grand Island, added 14 points and made four three-pointers. Bella Cravens had to go to the athletic trainer twice during the game with ankle and back pain, but still played 29 minutes and had 14 rebounds.
In the fourth quarter, Ohio State got a 14-point deficit down to three points with one minute to play, before Haiby helped close the door for good with a drive to the basket and a free throw to put the Huskers back up 60-54 with 45 seconds left.
Nebraska led 30-21 at halftime. The big moment came in the third quarter. Ohio State had the better start after halftime and got its deficit to three points. Is that when Nebraska would hit the wall?
The answer was no. Nebraska kept going with Cain, who scored three more times inside.
Cain’s previous season high was 15, but she quickly blew past that. Several times she did a good job of getting position inside and quickly getting off shots at the basket.
“When Kate has things going and is wanting and demanding the basketball down low she has a myriad of ways that she can go and get herself buckets and points,” Williams said.
It was the fifth straight game when Nebraska’s defense held down an opponent. Ohio State ranks in the top five in the nation in scoring (89 per game) and field-goal percentage (50.4%).
Ohio State had scored at least 78 points in every game this season, but didn’t come close to that against the Huskers. Ohio State shot just 27% from the field.
The Huskers didn’t let Ohio State get out and run like it had been this season, holding the Buckeyes to just three fast-break points.
