'We like to win, what can I say': Nebraska beats No. 15 Ohio State for third upset of season

In the fourth quarter, Ohio State got a 14-point deficit down to three points with one minute to play, before Haiby helped close the door for good with a drive to the basket and a free throw to put the Huskers back up 60-54 with 45 seconds left.

Nebraska led 30-21 at halftime. The big moment came in the third quarter. Ohio State had the better start after halftime and got its deficit to three points. Is that when Nebraska would hit the wall?

The answer was no. Nebraska kept going with Cain, who scored three more times inside.

Cain’s previous season high was 15, but she quickly blew past that. Several times she did a good job of getting position inside and quickly getting off shots at the basket.

“When Kate has things going and is wanting and demanding the basketball down low she has a myriad of ways that she can go and get herself buckets and points,” Williams said.

It was the fifth straight game when Nebraska’s defense held down an opponent. Ohio State ranks in the top five in the nation in scoring (89 per game) and field-goal percentage (50.4%).

Ohio State had scored at least 78 points in every game this season, but didn’t come close to that against the Huskers. Ohio State shot just 27% from the field.