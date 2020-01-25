'We knew we had it in us': Nebraska women overcome fourth-quarter deficit to beat Wisconsin

For the second time in seven days, Nebraska rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to win a women's basketball game.

On Saturday, sophomore forward Ashtyn Veerbeek made a go-ahead three-pointer with 59 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers beat Wisconsin 72-71 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nebraska rallied from a 10-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. The Huskers outscored Wisconsin 25-14 in the fourth quarter, and the margin was even larger until the Badgers scored on a three-pointer at the buzzer by Suzanne Gilreath.

One week earlier, Nebraska had rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Michigan. Nebraska also made a big comeback against Purdue earlier in the week before losing by six points.

Nebraska’s rally on Saturday was significant, because a loss to a team with a losing conference record would have been a ding to the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament résumé. It was also the first Big Ten road win for the Nebraska (15-5). The Big Ten season is now halfway done for the Huskers, and Nebraska sits at 5-4 in the league standings.

Veerbeek put the Huskers in front for good with a straight-on three-pointer with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 70-68 lead. Her shot came after an offensive rebound by Kate Cain.