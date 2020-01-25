'We knew we had it in us': Nebraska women come back from big deficit to beat Wisconsin

“When I caught it I looked around and I was wide open, and I shoot that shot hundreds of times every single day, so I stepped up with confidence and luckily it went in,” said Veerbeek in an interview on the Husker Sports Network.

Veerbeek’s three-pointer came just 30 seconds after the Badgers had taken a 68-67 lead on a three-pointer by Imani Lewis. That could have been a deflating play for the Huskers because it was the first three-pointer Lewis had made all season.

After Veerbeek’s three-pointer Wisconsin had a chance to regain the lead with 7 seconds remaining, but Sam Haiby made another big play for the Huskers when she ripped away a steal from Niya Beverley on the wing.

“Coach (Amy Williams) just said play solid defense and make sure we’re communicating and everything,” Haiby said. “(Beverley) just presented the ball to me and I took the opportunity and got it.”

Haiby then made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to give Nebraska a 72-68 lead. Nebraska needed those points when Gilreath made a three-pointer at the buzzer, but the Badgers still came up one point short.

Free throws were the big difference, with Nebraska making 26-of-30 free throws and outscoring the Badgers by 14 at the line.