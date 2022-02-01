'We had to grind one out': Not flashy, but Husker women pick up another win behind key late run

It was survive and advance for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Tuesday evening.

Playing for the second time in three days, Nebraska had to go the distance to put away Rutgers 50-38 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in one of Nebraska’s lowest-scoring games in Big Ten play.

Rutgers (7-16, 0-11 Big Ten) is still without a league win three months into the season, and has lost each of its past nine games. But the Scarlet Knights were right there with the Huskers to start the fourth quarter.

Nebraska (16-4, 5-4) finally put Rutgers away with a 13-0 run, allowing the Huskers to get their third straight win.

Rutgers went seven minutes without scoring in the final quarter.

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Sam Haiby added 12 points and Jaz Shelley had eight points and five assists.

Nebraska’s 50 points were a season-low by a wide margin. The 88 combined points were the fourth-fewest combined points in a game in school history.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams liked that the Huskers added another win in the league standings, but hopes she doesn’t have to coach another game like that anytime soon.

“We had to grind one out, and it was definitely a grind,” Williams said. “It was pretty ugly on the offensive side, but I think that’s a credit to both team’s defenses. To come in here and just really fight and make everything difficult on both sides of the ball. We’re happy that we came out in the win column.”

Rutgers was 16-for-49 from the field and 1-for-8 on threes. Nebraska outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 45-38.

Nebraska’s ball movement and passing got the Huskers a lot of open looks, especially in the first half. But the Huskers shot just 28% from the field, including 6-for-31 on three-pointers.

The 38 points for Rutgers was one of the lowest totals for a Husker opponent in a league game.

“I’m glad that we proved to ourselves that we can win with defense and rebounding, but I hope that we don’t ever have to shoot 27% again,” Williams said.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rutgers had the Husker lead down to two points before a couple of Nebraska’s veteran players drained some big shots. Haiby and Shelley made three-pointers two minutes apart to put the Huskers back up 42-34.

Haiby hit another that was part of Nebraska’s 13-0 run that put Nebraska up 49-34.

Nebraska had a slow start to the game before pulling away with an 11-4 surge over the final four minutes of the first quarter for a 16-10 lead when the Huskers thrived at getting the ball inside to Markowski and Bella Cravens.

Junior MiCole Cayton was a bright spot in the game, making a three-pointer and helping the Huskers get another basket with a great pass to Markowski.

In the third quarter, Nebraska had another rough stretch when it had five turnovers in four minutes and Rutgers cuts its deficit to 33-28.

Nebraska had 16 turnovers, two more than its season average.

Nebraska was playing just 51 hours after it last game on Sunday afternoon.

“I think there was definitely a bit of tiredness, but that’s an excuse,” Shelley said. “We needed to find our strength, and I think our strength was inside and we didn’t utilize that. There were some areas we could have went to when your shooting was missing. But I think we really locked down on the defensive end.”

Nebraska had 12 steals, with two apiece from Ruby Porter, Allison Weidner, Cayton and Markowski.

Osh Brown led Rutgers with 13 points.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.