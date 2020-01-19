'We easily could have just let them walk away with it': Whitish leads big comeback for Nebraska women

And because the Huskers did so on Sunday, they’ve already matched the 14 wins from all of last season. Nebraska (14-4) also ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 4-3 in the Big Ten.

The Huskers showed some fight in a second-half comeback that put a charge through the crowd of 5,030. Whitish even waved her arms to pump up the crowd after she and Sam Haiby made threes 30 seconds apart in the fourth quarter.

“I think we showed what we’re capable of doing,” Whitish said. “We were down 13 in the third quarter and just fighting back and not giving up. We easily could have just let them walk away with it, but we scratched and clawed and got back into it.”

Michigan already led 34-28 at halftime and then had a great start to the third quarter, scoring seven straight points in about 90 seconds to take a 41-28 lead.

But Nebraska answered with a 12-2 run in about four minutes to get back into the game. And when Whitish hit a three at the buzzer to the end the third quarter, Michigan’s lead was already down to one. Nebraska outscored Michigan 20-8 over the final eight minutes of the third.

Nebraska took the lead for good when Nicea Eliely made two free throws with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter.