'We didn’t handle their pressure very well at all': No. 20 Maryland too much for Nebraska women again

But Maryland quickly tied the game at 12. That was part of a stretch when Maryland totally took control of the game with a 16-2 run that took only 3½ minutes. By the end of the first quarter Maryland led 26-17, having made 10 of its final 11 field-goal attempts of the first quarter.

The Terps just kept hitting open jump shots. Maryland made 55% of its first-half attempts (18-33) and led the Huskers 43-34 at halftime.

A few times in the second half Nebraska got the deficit to six or seven points, but Maryland quickly answered with a basket each time.

Nebraska had another good game shooting three-pointers, going 9-for-19. Nebraska also won the battle of the boards against the Big Ten's top rebounding team, 37-31.

Eliely was a bright spot of the Huskers. Her 19 points tied her career high. She made both three-point attempts and was 5-for-5 on free throws. Eliely also had four rebounds and one steal.

“We could barely afford to not have Nicea on the court,” Williams said. “I thought she played great offensively. It was one of her best and most aggressive games of the year."

The Huskers dropped to 0-12 all-time against Maryland. Nebraska won’t have to play Maryland again during the regular season.