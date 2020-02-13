Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State
View Comments

Watch: Williams reacts to skid-breaking win against Penn State

{{featured_button_text}}
williams

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams discusses the Huskers' 75-58 win against Penn State on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News