Watch now: Zac Taylor gives speech to Nebraska women's basketball team at Big Ten Tournament

Former Nebraska football player and NFL head coach Zac Taylor gave a short speech to the Nebraska women’s basketball team Friday afternoon, just a few hours before the Huskers played Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Taylor is the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, and just 2½ weeks ago was coaching in the Super Bowl.

Taylor is in Indianapolis to attend the NFL scouting combine, which is just a few blocks from the basketball arena where the Huskers are playing.

Taylor made a trip to the Huskers’ team hotel. In a video posted on social media, Taylor told the team it was an honor to speak to them. He’s said he watched some of the team's games, even during the NFL season. He said he also watches Nebraska volleyball and men’s basketball games with his family. Taylor met this wife, Sarah, when they were each at Nebraska.

Taylor knew that Nebraska had already beaten Michigan earlier in the season.

“I’m proud to say I went to Nebraska, and proud to watch you all represent all of the things that are great about the university,” Taylor said. “You all should be proud of each other.”

