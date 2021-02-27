Watch now: The latest twist in a pandemic season? A Senior Day with no game

Cain and Kissinger helped the Huskers make the NCAA Tournament as sophomores.

A video highlighting Cain and Kissinger’s career played on the big screen. The families had to stay in the second level of seating at PBA but also were shown on the big screen.

As a sophomore Kissinger was one of the best three-point shooters in the nation. She made six threes in what ended up being her final college game.

Williams made a few remarks to the crowd Saturday, saying that it had been “an incredibly emotional day.” She also told a few stories about each player.

Kissinger was the first big recruit for Williams after she was hired at Nebraska in 2016.

“We got on the phone very, very early in that (recruiting) process with Taylor Kissinger and her parents about whatever we could do to make her a part of this program,” Williams said. “And one of the happiest days, and celebrated days in our coaching career, was the day you said you were going to come be a Husker.”

Cain was a late addition for the Huskers after originally planning to attend Delaware. She was a long way from home and it wasn’t easy when she first arrived in Lincoln. Now the 6-foot-5 center is one of the best defensive players in program history.