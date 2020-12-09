Watch now: Players' families play starring role in video to start women’s basketball season

A parent almost never gets to introduce their child before a major college basketball game, so Michael Cayton was going to make the most of this opportunity.
When the Nebraska women’s basketball season started last week, the program enlisted the help of the players' parents, giving them the chance to make a short video introducing their player before the first game of the season.
The videos were something that started with NBA teams when the players were away from their families in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. The Husker men and women borrowed the idea to start this season, when the families aren’t able to attend games in Lincoln due to COVID-19.
Cayton, the father of guard MiCole Cayton, had some experience with this. He used to be the announcer for high school football games. This was his time to shine.
“Stepping onto the court, playing the guard position, hailing out of the north side of Stockton, California, Husker fans, let’s give it up for No. 5, MiiiiiiiiiCole Cayton,” said Michael Cayton in the video.
“That was a first for me, introducing my daughter like that,” said Michael Cayton in an interview this week. “Out of all of the AAU games that we’ve gone to, and high school games, that was a first, and it was great feeling. I said, I got to give it all of the energy I have.”
MiCole Cayton’s mom and sister were also in the video.
“My wife said, 'I think you’re doing a little bit too much,' but I said, 'No, no,'" Michael Cayton said. “It made me feel just like announcing a football game.”
MiCole Cayton told her dad that everyone was laughing at the video and enjoyed it.
It was an honor to be included in the first game of the season.
“It was super-fun,” Michael Cayton said. “We felt involved, and like a team. It made us feel all together as one, just like a family. The coaches and team make us feel comfortable with having our kids so far away.”
On and off the court, it's all about family.— Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) December 4, 2020
That’s a #FACT. pic.twitter.com/PS1Sn81SF4
Jillian Hoistad, the administrative assistant for the women’s program, worked with the families to get a video for each player. Nick Burkhardt and Jessica Nichols in the digital media department made the final product.
“This has obviously been a very challenging year for all of these young women, so any small thing we can do to bring them a little extra joy, we want to do that,” said Amanda Hart, Nebraska’s director of basketball operations.
The players didn't know this was happening until all the videos played on the big screen just before tipoff.
“I think everybody was either crying or laughing or smiling after they watched those,” Hart said.
The one for freshman Annika Stewart probably gets the award for cutest video. Her family enlisted the help of three young children, ages 5, 3 and an infant.
“A post from Wayzata, Minnesota, our favorite babysitter, No. 21, Annika Stewart,” said a 5-year-old boy.
They were her cousin's kids. They live near Stewart in Minneapolis, and when she lived there, she’d babysit often.
“It was a total surprise, but once I kind of saw the videos I was like, 'Ah, I don’t think my parents are going to make a video,’” Stewart said. “It was cute that they did the kids.”
From the videos fans learned that many of the players are pet families (six dogs made appearances) and that sophomore Nailah Dillard has a twin sister. Some of Trinity Brady’s family got on the roof of a house for her video, and used a megaphone.
There was a palm tree in the background of the video for Bella Cravens from Hawaii, and two videos came from Australia.
“I think that was really special for all of us, especially I know some of the people on our team miss home a lot,” said forward Isabella Bourne from Australia. “For me and Ruby (Porter), but also Bella, MiCole and Nailah, we’re all really far from home, and this is the furthest we’ve been from home, so to see that kind of made us all excited and pumped and ready for the game. It was great.”
The combined video will probably only be used for one game, but is still making the rounds on social media. The videos for coach Amy Williams and Stewart have been viewed thousands of times.
The families got really into it, with most of the videos arriving in just a few days.
“It was a heck of a lot easier to collect all of these videos from the families than it is to get a food order from the girls,” Hart said. “They were all on top of it.”
