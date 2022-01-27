Watch Now: Nebraska women return from pause in big way, end three-game skid by trouncing Badgers

The Nebraska women’s basketball team started a four-game homestand with an easy 77-44 win against Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

Nebraska's 33-point margin of victory is tied for its largest in a Big Ten game, joining a 33-point win against Michigan in 2014.

Nebraska had 11 players score at least three points in the game.

Alexis Markowski scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Huskers, including scoring Nebraska’s first seven points of the game.

After a great start to the season, Nebraska (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) had lost its previous three games. Nebraska now will try to make a move back up the Big Ten standings during a stretch of four straight games against teams below the Huskers in the standings.

Nebraska had gone 10 days between games after having to postpone two games due to COVID-19 cases for the Huskers. But Sam Haiby and Jaz Shelley were able to return to the starting lineup after missing Nebraska’s last game.

Haiby scored 11 points. Shelley had a great game going before she even scored a basket with nine assists through three quarters. She didn’t score until early in the fourth quarter, and finished with five points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Shelley only attempted six shots and was just fine setting up the baskets during this game.

“I think a piece of my game that’s valuable to the team is knowing when I need to show out,” Shelley said. “Today I think we needed someone to get on the boards and dish out passes and I think I played that role more today, and we won by 33 points so we don’t need me to score like that.”

Regular starter Isabelle Bourne wasn’t in the starting lineup, but entered the game early in the first quarter.

Nebraska took control with a 14-0 run over four minutes in the first quarter for a 17-4 lead. Nebraska made 6 of 8 shots during the stretch, while the Badgers missed eight straight.

For the game, Nebraska shot 48% from the field and had 20 assists on 33 makes while committing just nine turnovers.

How the team played so well together was impressive considering the past few weeks with COVID protocols meant the team sometimes only had six players able to practice.

“That was impressive for us to come out with that win, I think,” Shelley said. “We definitely went through the ups and downs these past two weeks with who was in and out with COVID. It was just incredible for us to get back out on the floor together.”

Wisconsin (5-14, 2-7 Big Ten) has struggled on offense under first-year head coach Marisa Moseley, and is averaging just 58 points per game. Sydney Hilliard led the Badgers with 16 points.

In five games since joining the starting lineup, Markowski has scored in double-figures each time. On Thursday she drained another three-pointer in the opening minute and then went to work inside. Markowski finished 6-for-12 from the field and was 2-for-4 on free throws.

She credited her teammates for setting up some great baskets.

“They’re finding me in good spots and I’m able to not even take a dribble and go up,” Markowski said. “A lot of credit to my teammates for the amazing passes. I’m working on finishing, and it’s really showing on the court.”

Before the game, Nebraska honored its three players from Australia – Ruby Porter, Shelley and Bourne – by playing the Australian national anthem on the week of its national holiday.

It was an extra special game for Shelley and Porter because their parents made the trip from Australia. Shelley has played college basketball for 2 ½ seasons, but this was the first time her parents were able to be at a game.

“It’s incredible,” Shelley said. “They’re just so excited to be here. They’re just like kids in a candy store right now being able to see the life that I’m living.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.