Watch now: Jaz Shelley’s great passing key part of Nebraska’s improvement this season

Thirty minutes into Nebraska’s game against Wisconsin on Thursday, Jaz Shelley still hadn’t scored.

But there was still no doubt that Shelley had been one of the best players on the floor that night.

Shelley’s all-around game — making a pass that gets a teammate a great shot, sneaking inside and pulling in rebounds, and steals — was a key part in why the Husker women looked so good in a 33-point win against the Badgers.

While Nebraska has several good players, a lot of Nebraska’s improvement from last season to this season can be traced to the addition of its new point guard.

Nebraska (14-4, 3-4 Big Ten) has already topped its win total from last season, when the Huskers finished 13-13.

Shelley played her first two years at Oregon before coming to Nebraska in the summer. She had also considered Nebraska before going to Oregon, and is close friends with Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne.

Just a few of the examples of Shelley’s great assists on Thursday include a quick cross-court pass to Ashley Scoggin for an open three-pointer, a drop-back pass to fellow Aussie Ruby Porter for another three, and a short pass over the top of the defense to Alexis Markowski for an easy shot inside.

Shelley had nine assists in the game, her second-highest total of the season. She eventually got some points, finishing the game with five points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Shelley attempted only six shots and was just fine setting up the baskets during this game.

“I think a piece of my game that’s valuable to the team is knowing when I need to show out,” Shelley said. “(Against Wisconsin) I think we needed someone to get on the boards and dish out passes, and I think I played that role more, and we won by 33 points so we don’t need me to score like that.”

Nebraska coach Amy Williams says Shelley knows when to push the pace, and when to slow down and get a better shot.

“I think she sees passes that really nobody else sees,” Williams said.

During a recent practice, Williams told Markowski that she'd better always be ready, because Shelley might find a way to get her the ball even when you don’t think she can.

“She passes people open sometimes,” Williams said. “She just has a really strong impact on the game, even if she only scores five points.”

Shelley leads Nebraska with 80 assists (Sam Haiby is second with 61).

Shelley is the only Big Ten player to rank in the conference's top 20 in scoring (13.2 per game), rebounding (7.6), assists (4.7), blocks (1.2) and steals (1.8).

“Jaz is leading us in every category --- rebounds, steals, blocked shots, points,” Markowski said. “She’s just a very special player, and for her to come here and say I don’t really care about scoring is really special, and that makes her even more of a special player to just be humble like that and not need to score points and just dish the ball. I love having a teammate like that, and playing with her is just so much fun.”

Before the game on Thursday, Nebraska honored its three players from Australia — Porter, Shelley and Bourne — by playing the Australian national anthem on the week of its national holiday.

It was an extra-special game for Shelley and Porter because their parents made the trip from Australia. Shelley has played college basketball for 2½ seasons, but this was the first time her parents were able to be at a game.

“They’re just so excited to be here,” Shelley said. “They’re just like kids in a candy store right now being able to see the life that I’m living.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

