Veerbeek, Mershon plan to transfer from Nebraska women's basketball program

The 6-foot-3 forward played in all 60 games over two seasons at Nebraska.

This season, she averaged about 12 minutes per game, and started one game. Mershon had averages of 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, and had a career-high nine rebounds during an overtime loss against Ohio State.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said Veerbeek and Mershon each told her they wanted to be closer to their hometowns.

As it stands now Nebraska has seven returning players for next season. Nebraska will also add freshmen Ruby Porter (Australia), Annika Stewart (Minneapolis) and Whitney Brown (Grand Island Northwest) to the roster.

The Nebraska coaches can’t go on the road right now to recruit due to the NCAA shutdown because of the worldwide health crisis, but the coaches are still working to see if there are players they would like to add to the roster.

“We can’t host any visits, but we have been very actively working the phones and have had several really good conversations here with late recruiting, which would be grad transfers and transfers and junior college transfers, and things like that,” Williams told the Journal Star. “All the visits are put on hold, but it’s something that we’re continuing to actively pursue.”

