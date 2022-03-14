Two-time state player of the year commits to Nebraska women's basketball team

The Nebraska women’s basketball team got a commitment from a two-time Gatorade state player of the year from North Dakota.

Logan Nissley, a 6-foot guard who attends Bismarck Century High School, announced her commitment to the Huskers on social media Monday morning.

A high school junior, Nissley was also the state’s Gatorade player as both a sophomore and junior. She was also the Gatorade player of the year for volleyball this year.

This season she helped her team to 21-0 regular season with averages of 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.0 assists per game during the regular season.

She made 47% of her three-pointers and shot 77% on free throws. She helped Century finish off a perfect regular season with a 34-point, 11-rebound effort in a 78-64 win over Minot.

“Logan Nissley is easily the best high school girls basketball player in the state of North Dakota,” said Jim Petrik, coach of Legacy High School in a news release. “She can score from anywhere and is the toughest guard we go up against.”

