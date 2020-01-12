Turnovers cost Nebraska women in loss against Rutgers

Khadaiza Sanders scored 17 points to lead the Rutgers women’s basketball team to a 69-65 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In a close game, Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) was hurt by turnovers. Rutgers forced 17 turnovers, including 11 steals. Rutgers outscored the Huskers on points off of turnovers 21-11.

Rutgers took control when Nebraska went about 4 ½ minutes without scoring in the third quarter, when Rutgers stretched a two-point lead to 11 points.

Rutgers outscored Nebraska 18-10 in the third quarter to take a 53-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nebraska made things interesting in the fourth quarter by going on an 11-0 run to get its deficit to 59-55, but then Sanders made a three-pointer to put Rutgers back in control.

Nebraska stayed in the game by making 12 three-pointers, but managed just 11 other field goals.

Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Huskers with 14 points.

But Nebraska’s three leading scorers this season – Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby and Kate Cain – combined for just 16 points. Cain was held scoreless.

Check back for updates to this story.

