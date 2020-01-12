You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Turnovers cost Nebraska women in loss against Rutgers
View Comments
topical

Turnovers cost Nebraska women in loss against Rutgers

{{featured_button_text}}

Khadaiza Sanders scored 17 points to lead the Rutgers women’s basketball team to a 69-65 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In a close game, Nebraska (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) was hurt by turnovers. Rutgers forced 17 turnovers, including 11 steals. Rutgers outscored the Huskers on points off of turnovers 21-11.

Rutgers took control when Nebraska went about 4 ½ minutes without scoring in the third quarter, when Rutgers stretched a two-point lead to 11 points.

Rutgers outscored Nebraska 18-10 in the third quarter to take a 53-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nebraska made things interesting in the fourth quarter by going on an 11-0 run to get its deficit to 59-55, but then Sanders made a three-pointer to put Rutgers back in control.

Nebraska stayed in the game by making 12 three-pointers, but managed just 11 other field goals.

Ashtyn Veerbeek led the Huskers with 14 points.

But Nebraska’s three leading scorers this season – Leigha Brown, Sam Haiby and Kate Cain – combined for just 16 points. Cain was held scoreless.

Check back for updates to this story.

Nebraska women's basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News