Tuesday was a special night at PBA for NU women. Now Williams, Huskers seek a special run

"It definitely shows that we can fight back," said Shelley, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds. "We didn't let those little lulls lose us the game and we had so much fight in us we had that belief that we knew we were going to hit the next shot … we never let it deflate us at all."

NU (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) also wasn't going to let last week's loss at Michigan State, its first of the season, deflate it.

Losses in college basketball are going to happen. The Huskers left East Lansing, Michigan, at 12-1 — still pretty good. Yet, it didn't sit well with the Huskers, who have been on the cusp of being ranked in the top-25 polls for several weeks now.

"We knew that we had to come out and show the nation that we can really compete with these top teams," Shelley said.

It all came together Tuesday.

Freshman Alexis Markowski, making her first career start in place of the injured Cravens (ankle), had a career night (20 points) against one of the nation's top frontcourts. NU held one of the league's top scorers to half her season average. The Huskers won the rebounding battle and hit some dagger threes, lighting up the bench and crowd.