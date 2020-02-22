Torrid first half powers Husker women to Senior Day win over Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WOMEN'S HOOPS SATURDAY Nebraska 80, Illinois 58

The Huskers shot the lights out from three-point range. They got 18 paint points. They averaged a gaudy 1.87 points per possession over the first 20 minutes. Essentially, they did just about everything right. And outside of a 7-0 run that cut an already swelling lead momentarily to 18-11 in the first quarter, Illinois had very little in the way of answers.

The loss was Illinois’ 10th in its past 11 games and dropped the Illini to 11-16 overall and 2-14 in Big Ten play.

All told, Veerbeek added a season-best 15 points and Whitish finished with 12, followed by Eliely with nine and Cain with eight. Senior forward Grace Mitchell knocked down both of her shot attempts on the afternoon, too.

The Huskers' four seniors checked out together with 37 seconds left on the afternoon and the game well in hand, to a standing ovation.