Torrid first half powers Husker women to Senior Day win over Illinois

Defense wins championships and all, but it’s fun to light up the scoreboard every once in a while, too.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team did just that on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, on Senior Day no less, using its best first half of the season to blow out reeling Illinois, 80-58, and send a four-member senior class out with a memorable home finale.
The Huskers scored a season-high 56 points in the opening 20 minutes — better than any half this year by seven points — on the strength of 11-of-16 three-point shooting and 63.6% shooting overall, and led by as many as 31 before halftime rolled around.
Senior guard Hannah Whitish, fittingly, got NU started fast, burying a pair of three-pointers to power an opening 13-2 run over 3 minutes, 28 seconds, that helped jump-start a 28-point first quarter, also a season-best mark.
Then junior Leigha Brown got hot in the second quarter, scoring 11 of her 17 first-half points in the frame. The 6-foot-1 sophomore finished with a game-best 22.
This was more than a player or two, though. Whitish had nine in the first half on a trio of threes, front-court partners Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek added eight apiece in the first half — Veerbeek’s all out of catch-and-shoot situations and Cain almost exclusively around the rim — and senior guard Nicea Eliely chipped in with seven.
The Huskers shot the lights out from three-point range. They got 18 paint points. They averaged a gaudy 1.87 points per possession over the first 20 minutes. Essentially, they did just about everything right. And outside of a 7-0 run that cut an already swelling lead momentarily to 18-11 in the first quarter, Illinois had very little in the way of answers.
The loss was Illinois’ 10th in its past 11 games and dropped the Illini to 11-16 overall and 2-14 in Big Ten play.
All told, Veerbeek added a season-best 15 points and Whitish finished with 12, followed by Eliely with nine and Cain with eight. Senior forward Grace Mitchell knocked down both of her shot attempts on the afternoon, too.
The Huskers' four seniors checked out together with 37 seconds left on the afternoon and the game well in hand, to a standing ovation.
Illinois started the second half 8-0 and Nebraska went the first 3:46 of the third quarter without a point — the blank stretch was made worse by an apparent injury to Cain, who came down awkwardly on a fight for a rebound and briefly went back to the locker room, only to return to action later in the quarter — but even then, UI was only able to cut the lead down to 21 at that point and came no closer than 20.
NU got off the slow third-quarter start with an elbow jumper from Brown and then a wing three from Whitish, both against a zone-defense look deployed in the second half by Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey. The long ball from Whitish was Nebraska’s 12th of the afternoon, tying a season high. When sophomore Kayla Mershon connected from straight away mid-way through the fourth quarter, NU had 13 threes, its most of the year.
