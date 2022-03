Time, TV set for Nebraska women's basketball game in NCAA Tournament

The time has been set for Nebraska’s game in the NCAA Tournament.

The Husker women will play Gonzaga in the first round on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Louisville, Kentucky. The game will be broadcast on ESPN News.

Nebraska (24-8) is the No. 8 seed, and Gonzaga (26-6) the No. 9.

The other game in that subregional, Louisville vs. Albany, is at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

