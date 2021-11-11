Three-point threat Jaz Shelley quickly getting comfortable at PBA as Huskers roll again

Like most people, Alexis Markowski had heard about her new teammate, Jaz Shelley, before she met her.
Shelley joined the Nebraska women’s basketball team this past summer.
”The first thing I heard about Jaz Shelley is she made (10) threes in a game,” Markowski said. “So I always knew Jaz was a shooter. And we started summer practices and she just couldn’t miss and I’m like, ‘OK, she’s a shooter.’ It’s been really fun playing with Jaz. She’s a fun player. She an even better passer.”
In her first college season while playing for Oregon, Shelley made 10-of-14 threes in one game.
On Thursday Shelley, who spent her first two seasons at Oregon, scored 22 points with six three-pointers to lead the Huskers to a 102-47 win against Prairie View A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Australian is known for three-point shooting, and has made 8 of 11 through two games with the Huskers. She was 6-for-9 on threes Thursday.
Shelley made both of her three-point attempts in the first game of the season. So far she likes shooting at PBA.
“I love it,” Shelley said. “I’m a real big hype player, so that fans really help. Last year was kind of hard because we had no one and it kind of felt like scrimmage games. And now to have the fans in the crowd it just gets me more excited, and gets me more adrenaline. I just love knocking down shots in here.”
Markowski added 14 points and Isabelle Bourne had 13 for the Huskers.
Nebraska topped 90 points once last season. Now the Huskers have done it twice in two games, after going off for 108 points in the season opener. There was a roar from the crowd when Nebraska topped 100 in this game, with a basket by Allison Weidner with 1 minutes, 18 seconds left.
Nebraska scoring 100 points in back-to-back games hadn’t happened since 1983 (against Iowa State and Kansas State), and it had never scored 100 points in back-to-back games it won.
THIS GIRL IS ON FIRE 🔥 @JazShelley pic.twitter.com/DZbWemxbg8— Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) November 12, 2021
“I think it kind of just shows the depth in our team,” Shelley said. “We rotate (12 players) and everyone can contribute in their own way.”
Nebraska scored inside with its size advantage, made a lot of three-pointers (11-22), got steals and made layups. The Huskers passed for good shots, with 26 assists on 36 baskets, and shot 55% from the field.
Just like the season opener, Nebraska had another great start to the game. Bourne scored seven points in the first two minutes, Shelley made two quick threes, and the Huskers led 13-2 just 2:40 into the game.
The Huskers led 49-29 at halftime. Ten players scored in the first half, and five made a three.
Nebraska lit it up again to start the second half, making its first four shots as part of a 16-0 run to lead by 36 points.
Nebraska outrebounded the Panthers (1-1) 62-36.
Shelley also led Nebraska in rebounds with 11. Her previous career best was four, although with Oregon she was more of the safety player instead of crashing the boards.
“She’s picked up getting five people on the same page on the court confidently and comfortably,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “There is just a comfort from our whole team when the ball is in her hands.”
Nebraska will play again on Sunday against Alabama A&M. It will be Nebraska’s third game in six days to start the season.
