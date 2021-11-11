Three-point threat Jaz Shelley quickly getting comfortable at PBA as Huskers roll again

Like most people, Alexis Markowski had heard about her new teammate, Jaz Shelley, before she met her.

Shelley joined the Nebraska women’s basketball team this past summer.

”The first thing I heard about Jaz Shelley is she made (10) threes in a game,” Markowski said. “So I always knew Jaz was a shooter. And we started summer practices and she just couldn’t miss and I’m like, ‘OK, she’s a shooter.’ It’s been really fun playing with Jaz. She’s a fun player. She an even better passer.”

In her first college season while playing for Oregon, Shelley made 10-of-14 threes in one game.

On Thursday Shelley, who spent her first two seasons at Oregon, scored 22 points with six three-pointers to lead the Huskers to a 102-47 win against Prairie View A&M at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Australian is known for three-point shooting, and has made 8 of 11 through two games with the Huskers. She was 6-for-9 on threes Thursday.

Shelley made both of her three-point attempts in the first game of the season. So far she likes shooting at PBA.