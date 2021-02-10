Three freshmen in Big Ten women’s hoops were top-10 national recruits, including one Nebraska has to slow down Thursday

Don’t look now, but the Iowa women’s basketball team has another really good player that Nebraska will have to play against a few times each season.

And this time that player is a freshman, so Nebraska could be seeing a lot of Caitlin Clark the next four or five years.

That begins Thursday when Nebraska hosts Iowa in a 7 p.m. game that will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Nebraska will play Iowa again next month. Clark comes to Lincoln having scored 30 points in back-to-back games.

In each of the past two seasons Iowa has had the Big Ten player of the year with Kathleen Doyle and Megan Gustafson. Gustafson was the national player of the year in 2019 when she led the country in scoring.

Clark is the favorite to be the Big Ten freshman of the year. She's from West Des Moines, Iowa, the same city as Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year for her sport in 2019.

Clark is one of the biggest names in Big Ten this season. She’s been the league freshmen of the week nine times in 11 weeks.

She ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring at 25.9 points per game. She’s scored at least 20 points in 14 of 16 games.