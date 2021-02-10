Three freshmen in Big Ten women’s hoops were top-10 national recruits, including one Nebraska has to slow down Thursday

Don’t look now, but the Iowa women’s basketball team has another really good player that Nebraska will have to play against a few times each season.
And this time that player is a freshman, so Nebraska could be seeing a lot of Caitlin Clark the next four or five years.
That begins Thursday when Nebraska hosts Iowa in a 7 p.m. game that will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Nebraska will play Iowa again next month. Clark comes to Lincoln having scored 30 points in back-to-back games.
In each of the past two seasons Iowa has had the Big Ten player of the year with Kathleen Doyle and Megan Gustafson. Gustafson was the national player of the year in 2019 when she led the country in scoring.
Clark is the favorite to be the Big Ten freshman of the year. She's from West Des Moines, Iowa, the same city as Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik, who was the Big Ten freshman of the year for her sport in 2019.
Clark is one of the biggest names in Big Ten this season. She’s been the league freshmen of the week nine times in 11 weeks.
She ranks No. 4 in the nation in scoring at 25.9 points per game. She’s scored at least 20 points in 14 of 16 games.
Clark has four 30-point games, including a career-high 37 when she helped the Hawkeyes rally in the second half to beat Minnesota last month.
“Honestly, when you have someone like Caitlin Clark on the floor, you’re never out of a game,” said Iowa coach Lisa Bluder during a news conference after that game. “I honestly believe that. You’re just never out of a game.”
Clark has made 51 three-pointers (ninth nationally), including several from well beyond the arc.
“When she feels it, those deep threes are no problem,” Bluder said. “As a coach sometimes you’re, ‘Nooooo … yes.’ You can’t believe it sometimes. She can do that. She has such great confidence, and I love that confidence.”
Clark can score from three-point range, on jump shots and has made 85 of her 104 free-throw attempts. She had a game with 13 assists (Drake), and a game with 13 rebounds (Western Illinois).
“She’s not a one-dimensional kid,” Bluder said.
Husker Diary: Kate Cain on this year's squad being her favorite team, playing during a pandemic and fake crowd noise
In her fourth college game Clark made five three-pointers and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Iowa rally from an 18-point deficit to win its rivalry game against Iowa State.
Clark hasn’t been able to lead a young Iowa squad to overwhelming success, though. Iowa (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games and is just behind Nebraska in the Big Ten standings.
Clark is one of three freshmen in the Big Ten who were top-10 national recruits, the most of any conference for the 2020 class. Here’s a closer look at the three:
Angel Reese, Maryland
6-foot-3 forward
Hometown: Baltimore.
ESPN recruit ranking: 2.
In high school: She averaged 18 points, 20 rebounds and five assists per game for her career.
In college: She hasn’t played in about two months due to a foot injury that required surgery. In her first three college games she averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game. Reese may return later this month.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa
6-0 guard
Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa.
ESPN recruit ranking: 4.
In high school: Playing for Dowling Catholic she set 5A state records for most points in a game (60) and most three-pointers in a game (13).
In college: She’s led Iowa in scoring in 12 of 16 games. She’s scored at least 20 points in six straight games.
Diamond Johnson, Rutgers
5-5 guard
Hometown: Philadelphia.
ESPN recruit ranking: 6.
In high school: As a freshman she averaged 29 points per game. During her junior season she scored 54 points in a district championship game.
In college: She’s been a good all-around player for Rutgers, and ranks second on the team in scoring (17.8 per game).
